UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Recall Nabi For T20I Series Against Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 21, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pakistan

Afghanistan on Tuesday announced a 17-member squad with three reserve players for their three-match T20I home series against Pakistan, commencing this week in Sharjah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Afghanistan on Tuesday announced a 17-member squad with three reserve players for their three-match T20I home series against Pakistan, commencing this week in Sharjah.

Rashid Khan will lead a side that has some familiar Names, including former skipper Mohammad Nabi, who had stepped down as captain after the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, senior batters Rahmat Shah and Hazratullah Zazai were not considered for the squad.

The 37-year-old Nabi, was dropped for the series against UAE where the ODI mainstay Rahmat Shah earned a call-up to the T20I side. However, Shah was dropped from the squad for the Pakistan series without making his T20I debut.� "Our team has been working hard in training camp and selectors have selected the best available players for the series," Afghanistan cricket board CEO Naseeb Khan said as quoted by the ICC on its website.

"I am confident that our team will perform at their best and make our nation proud. We wish our team the best of luck for the series and hope to see them emerge victorious.

" Nabi, a veteran of 104 T20Is, returns to the squad. Qais Ahmad, Darwish Rasooli and Mohammad Saleem, who were part of the UAE series, do not feature in the squad.

The series, marked to be the first multi-match bilateral series between these sides, will begin on March 24.

"We look forward to an exciting competition between two great teams. Both nations have passionate fans who support their teams with enthusiasm and pride," Naseeb Khan said.

"As neighbors, we have a special bond and we hope to showcase not only our cricketing skills but also the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship," he added.

Afghanistan Squad:�Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq.

Reserve players:�Nangyal Kharoti, Zahir Khan and Nijat Masoud.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC UAE Sharjah Lead Afsar Zazai Gulbadin Naib Mohammad Nabi Najibullah Zadran Rahmat Shah Sharafuddin Ashraf Usman Ghani March From Best Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile ..

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

10 minutes ago
 World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books ..

FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books in Mingora

4 minutes ago
 All are set to observe Pakistan Day across norther ..

All are set to observe Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

4 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for Pakistan Day ensured: SS ..

Security arrangements for Pakistan Day ensured: SSP Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Speakers stress implementing Islamic philosophy of ..

Speakers stress implementing Islamic philosophy of Zakat

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.