Afghanistan Ring Changes For Bangladesh Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Afghanistan on Monday dropped four players from their Twenty20 World Cup squad, also shuffling the one-day combination for their tour of Bangladesh starting next month

Maverick opener Mohammad Shahzad, pacers Gulbadin Naib and Hamid Hassan, and batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi were dropped after Afghanistan won just two of their five matches in the World Cup last year.

From the ODI squad, which beat the Netherlands 3-0 in Doha last month, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani are left out while Ibrahim Zadran is included.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is not available for the full tour.

The three ODIs will be played on February 23, 25 and 28 -- all in Dhaka -- while the T20Is are scheduled for March 3 and 5 in Chattogram.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the ODI squad while Mohammad Nabi is named as skipper for T20Is.

ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Shahid Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik Travelling reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi T20I squad: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Farid Ahmad Maliksh/je

