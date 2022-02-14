UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Ring Changes For Bangladesh Tour

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022

Afghanistan on Monday dropped four players from the Twenty20 squad which won just two of their five matches at last year's World Cup for their tour of Bangladesh later this month

Maverick opener Mohammad Shahzad, pacers Gulbadin Naib and Hamid Hassan, and batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi were the quartet omitted from the T20 squad.

They also shuffled the one-day squad for a three days series also in Bangladesh.

Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani are left out having been part of the ODI squad that beat the Netherlands 3-0 in Doha last month, while Ibrahim Zadran is called up.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is not available for the full tour.

The three ODIs will be played on February 23, 25 and 28 -- all in Chittagong -- while the T20Is are scheduled for March 3 and 5 in Dhaka.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the ODI squad and Mohammad Nabi is named as skipper for T20Is.

ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Shahid Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik Travelling reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi T20I squad: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Farid Ahmad Malik.

