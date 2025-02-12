Open Menu

Afghanistan Team Arrives For ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Afghanistan team arrives for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Afghanistan cricket team on Wednesday reached Lahore to participate in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and UAE from February 19 to March 9.

Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, it is Afghanistan Men’s maiden participation in the eight-team ICC marquee event. The other teams include England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, India and hosts Pakistan.

Afghanistan cricket team will play its first match of the CT25 against South Africa at National Cricket stadium, Karachi on February 21 while the other two matches will be played against England and Australia at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi stadium.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan team also swapped injured spinner AM Ghazanfar with left-arm spinner Nangyal Kharoti to finalize its squad for the CT 25.

Afghanistan squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Recent Stories

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

13 seconds ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

6 minutes ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

6 minutes ago
 Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features ..

Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events

20 minutes ago
 12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

36 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

1 hour ago
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

2 hours ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

4 hours ago
 UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

10 hours ago
 Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports