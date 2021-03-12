UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Second Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second Test scoreboard

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Scores on the third day of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday: Afghanistan 1st innings 545-4 dec (Hashmatullah Shahidi 200 not out, Asghar Afghan 164) Zimbabwe 1st innings P.

Masvaure b Hamza 65 K. Kasuza c Zazai b Rashid 41 T. Musakanda lbw b Rashid 41 S. Williams c Hamza b Shirzad 8 W. Madhevere c Zazai b Shirzad 0 S. Raza c Rahmat b Rashid 85 R. Burl b Hamza 0 R. Chakabva c Zadran b Rashid 33 D.

Tiripano c Jamal b Hamza 3 B. Muzarabani run out 0 V. Nyauchi not out 0 Extras: (b2, lb6, nb1, w2) 11 TOTAL (Overs 91.3; all out) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-91 (Kasuza), 2-133 (Masvaure), 3-145 (Williams), 4-145 (Madhevere), 5-186 (Musakanda), 6-189 (Burl), 7-242 (Chakabva), 8-251 (Tiripano), 9-287 (Muzarabani) Bowling: Shirzad 15-3-48-2 (w2), Hamza 32-6-73-3, Rashid 36.

3-3-138-4, Ahmadi 8-1-20-0 (nb1) Zimbabwe 2nd innings P.

Masvaure not out 3 K. Kasuza not out 20 Extras: (lb 1) 1 TOTAL (Overs 13; for no loss) 24 Still to bat: S. Williams, W. Madhevere, T. Musakanda, S. Raza, R. Burl, R. Chakabva, D. Tiripano, B. Muzarabani, V.

Nyauchi Bowling: Shirzad 2-1-2-0, Rashid 6-1-15-0, Hamza 4-2-4-0, Ahmadi 1-0-2-0 Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

More Stories From Sports

