Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Second Test Scoreboard
Scores on the fourth day of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Scores on the fourth day of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday: Afghanistan 1st innings 545-4 dec (Hashmatullah Shahidi 200 not out, Asghar Afghan 164) Zimbabwe 1st innings 287 (Sikandar Raza 85; Prince Masvaure 65; Rashid Khan 4-138, Amir Hamza 3-73) Zimbabwe 2nd innings (overnight 24-0) Prince Masvaure c and b Ahmadi 15 Kevin Kasuza c Rahmat b Rashid 30 Tarisai Musakanda lbw b Rashid 15 Sean Williams not out 106 Wesley Madhevere c Zazai b Shirzad 0 Sikandar Raza c Jamal b Rashid 22 Ryan Burl lbw b Rashid 0 Regis Chakabva lbw b Rashid 0 Donald Tiripano not out 63 Extras: (b8, lb6, w1) 15 Total: (Overs 106; for seven wickets) 266 Still to bat: Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Masvaure), 2-46 (Kasuza), 3-101 (Musakanda), 4-102 (Madhevere), 5-140 (Raza), 6-140 (Burl), 7-142 (Chakabva) Bowling: Shirzad 19-4-35-1 (1w), Rashid 43-10-105-5, Hamza 26-6-70-0, Ahmadi 16-5-40-1, Shahidullah 1-0-1-0, Asghar 1-0-1-0 Toss: Afghanistan Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)