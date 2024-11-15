Afghanistan win despite Usman century

Usman Khan’s century went in vain as Pakistan U19 fell 100 runs short against Afghanistan U19 chasing 307-run target in the second match of the U19 tri-series here at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Usman Khan’s century went in vain as Pakistan U19 fell 100 runs short against Afghanistan U19 chasing 307-run target in the second match of the U19 tri-series here at the ICC academy in Dubai on Friday.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Faisal Shinozada struck a century (123, 113b, 6x4s, 7x6s) and put on am 113-run second-wicket partnership with Mahboob Khan (54, 84b, 5x4s) as they posted 306-8 in the allotted 50 overs. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Ahmed picked up five wickets including that of centurion Faisal to return figures of 10-0-53-5.

In turn, opening batter Usman Khan stayed on the crease of 133 balls hitting eight fours to score 102 runs, while wickets fell on the other end.

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan as Pakistan were bowled out for 206 in 46.3 overs.

Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in the fourth match of the tournament scheduled on Wednesday (November 20). The first ball of the match will be bowled at 10.30am PKT.

Scores in brief: Afghanistan U19 306-8, 50 overs (Faizal Shinozada 123, Mahboob Khan 54, Barkat Ibrahimzai 36, Nazifullah Amiri 31; Mohammad Ahmed 5-53).

Pakistan U19 206 all out, 46.3 overs (Usman Khan 102, Saad Baig 36; Naseer Khan Maroofkhil 4-22, Uzairullah 2-27, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar 2-38, Nooristani Omarzai 2-41).