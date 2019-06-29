Afghanistan wins toss, chooses to bat first

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

There have been no changes in the Pakistani team for the match.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Afghanistan has won the toss and chose to bat first in the world cup match against Pakistan.

Pakistan will be taking on Afghanistan in their first-ever meeting in a World Cup today at Headingley, England.

Never before both the teams have met in any World Cup as it is the first time that war-torn Afghanistan has qualified for the mega event.

Pakistan team is left with no choice but to win this match in order to rekindle their hopes for a semi-final qualification.

Afghanistan gave a big scare to Pakistan by beating them in a warm-up match of the World Cup.

Afghan team put up determined fight against India in a World Cup match to prove that it is gradually on the way to blend into a winning combination in years to come. Afghan team has so far played seven match of the World Cup and lost all.

In the given circumstances, Pakistan team has to pull its socks up to display a better brand of quality cricket to outshine their spirited opponents.

Pakistan team enjoys supremacy against Afghanistan by beating them in all the three previous three One Day matches, played between the two side.

Pakistan has met Afghanistan twice in Asia Cup under the captaincy of Misbah ul Haq and won both the encounters. Sarfraz also led Pakistan to success in Asia Cup one match.