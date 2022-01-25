UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Wrap Up Series Clean Sweep Against Netherlands

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Afghanistan wrap up series clean sweep against Netherlands

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Afghanistan sealed a series whitewash of the Netherlands on Tuesday in the third one-day international in Doha, boosting their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.

Najibullah Zadran smashed a 59-ball 71 as the Afghans posted 254-5 from their 50 overs, before their spinners induced a Dutch collapse from 103-0 to 179 all out.

The 75-run victory was Afghanistan's sixth win from as many matches and moves them up to fifth in the 13-team 2023 World Cup Super League table.

The top eight nations will earn automatic qualification for next year's global showpiece in India.

Afghanistan have played in each of the last two ODI World Cups.

Batting first for the third successive game in the series, Hashmatullah Shahidi's men made a solid start, with Riaz Hussan and Rahmat Shah making 50 and 48 respectively.

Najibullah provided the impetus to set a challenging total, smashing eight fours and three sixes in his innings.

The Netherlands made a brilliant start to their chase with a 103-run opening stand between Scott Edwards and Colin Ackermann.

But leg-spinner Qais Ahmad, making his ODI debut, trapped Tonga-born wicket-keeper Edwards lbw for 54 to start a procession of wickets.

Rashid Khan dismissed Ackermann for 81 and the Netherlands offered very little other resistance.

The 21-year-old Qais, who has starred in T20 franchise cricket around the world, took the last two wickets to finish with figures of 3-32.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 254-5 from 50 overs (Najibullah 71, Hussan 50) v Netherlands 179 all out from 42.4 overs (Ackermann 81, Edwards 54; Qais 3-32)Result: Afghanistan win by 75 runsSeries: Afghanistan win 3-0

Related Topics

India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World Doha Netherlands Rahmat Shah All From Top

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.