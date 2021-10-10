UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Only Sports Channel Goes Off Air Amid Media Curbs

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Afghanistan's only sports television channel 3Sport has been shut down after almost a decade on air due to strict broadcasting rules, the channel's director said on Sunday.

"The main reason for the halt in 3Sport operations was the restrictions being imposed on all media and specifically 3Sport," Shafiqullah Saleem Poya told Tolo news.

Afghan media has been struggling to stay on air after the Taliban (banned in Russia) seized power in Kabul in August, pushing the national economy to the brink of an economic collapse.

The Taliban follow a strict form of islam. Talibs banned watching television for entertainment purposes during their previous stint in power in the 1990s.

