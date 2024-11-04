Open Menu

AFP Inks MoU With Private Housing Society

Published November 04, 2024

AFP inks MoU with private housing society

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and a private housing society on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), paving the way for enhanced collaboration and development in athletics

Gen. (R) Ehsan Ul Haq Bajwa was the chief guest at the ceremony, alongside notable figures and athletes, including former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman South Asian Athletics Federation, Zamaurd Khan, Shoaib Suddle, Qamar Zaman, Nooh Dastgir Butt, Shajar Abbas and Sajid Sadpara.

Gen. (R) Ehsan Ul Haq Bajwa was the chief guest at the ceremony, alongside notable figures and athletes, including former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman South Asian Athletics Federation, Zamaurd Khan, Shoaib Suddle, Qamar Zaman, Nooh Dastgir Butt, Shajar Abbas and Sajid Sadpara.

Bajwa expressed optimism about Pakistan's sports future, citing the country's athletics talent and the importance of merit-based selection.

He acknowledged the vital role of sponsors and media, in sports development, highlighting AFP’s achievements, including Paris Olympics gold-medalist Arshad Nadeem.

Earlier, Brig. (R) Sultan Mehmood Satti announced Pakistan's hosting of the South Asian Cross Country Athletics Championship on November 24 here at the F-9 Park.

Seven countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan, will participate in the 10km and 8km seniors and juniors categories.

Winning athletes will receive prizes, promoting motivation and regional sports growth. The ceremony concluded with the MoU signing and a special recognition for Pakistan's fastest athlete, Shajar Abbas, who received a cheque for Rs One million.

