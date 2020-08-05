UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFP Keen To Train Aspiring Long Jumper Asif Magsi

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

AFP keen to train aspiring long jumper Asif Magsi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Asif Magsi, an aspiring long jumper from Thatta has caught the attention of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) after his recent videos went viral on social media.

The 21-year-old can be seen jumping over 11 bikes in a video, while in another video, he is jumping over a lake covering a handsome distance with a Pakistani flag in his hand. Both the videos got immense attention as a lot of fans posted about the overnight sensation.

President of AFP Major General (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi said he had also seen Magsi's videos and was keen to meet him.

"I've personally contacted him. I've invited him to Lahore where we will polish his skills and make him capable of representing Pakistan at the international level," Sahi told a news channel.

He said Asif would be facilitated with all available resources. "I've asked our coaches to observe him as soon as he reaches Lahore. I hope he'll grow up in a sold prospect for Pakistan," he added.

Magsi said that he had been doing jumping since his childhood. "I've been practicing consistently to make the jump [in the viral video]. I started from five bikes, then took it to seven and then to 11 bikes," he said.

"I've had a few injuries but none of them were ever serious."Magsi has also got the attention of legendary American Olympian Carl Lewis who's a former track and field athlete.

On his twitter handle, Lewis commended Magi's fearless attitude while jumping over bikes. "Actually with his lack of fear, he has the perfect mindset," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Social Media Twitter Thatta All From

Recent Stories

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

18 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

31 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

31 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

14 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

14 minutes ago

Cypriot Embassy Looking to Relocate After Heavy Da ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.