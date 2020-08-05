AFP keen to train aspiring long jumper Asif Magsi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Asif Magsi, an aspiring long jumper from Thatta has caught the attention of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) after his recent videos went viral on social media.

The 21-year-old can be seen jumping over 11 bikes in a video, while in another video, he is jumping over a lake covering a handsome distance with a Pakistani flag in his hand. Both the videos got immense attention as a lot of fans posted about the overnight sensation.

President of AFP Major General (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi said he had also seen Magsi's videos and was keen to meet him.

"I've personally contacted him. I've invited him to Lahore where we will polish his skills and make him capable of representing Pakistan at the international level," Sahi told a news channel.

He said Asif would be facilitated with all available resources. "I've asked our coaches to observe him as soon as he reaches Lahore. I hope he'll grow up in a sold prospect for Pakistan," he added.

Magsi said that he had been doing jumping since his childhood. "I've been practicing consistently to make the jump [in the viral video]. I started from five bikes, then took it to seven and then to 11 bikes," he said.

"I've had a few injuries but none of them were ever serious."Magsi has also got the attention of legendary American Olympian Carl Lewis who's a former track and field athlete.

On his twitter handle, Lewis commended Magi's fearless attitude while jumping over bikes. "Actually with his lack of fear, he has the perfect mindset," he said.