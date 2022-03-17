The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is organising the 1st Women's World Athletics Technical Officials Education & Certification System (TOECS) Level-I course with the collaboration and support of the World Athletics (WA) from 18 to 22 March here at the Punjab Sports Board (PSB) coaching centre

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is organising the 1st Women's World Athletics Technical Officials education & Certification System (TOECS) Level-I course with the collaboration and support of the World Athletics (WA) from 18 to 22 March here at the Punjab sports board (PSB) coaching centre.

Twenty (20) women technical officials of different associations/ departments will participate in this course, which is being held for the first time in the history of Pakistan Athletics.

The purpose of the course is to enhance the number of women technical officials and to sharpen their skills and knowledge.

The enhancement of numbers of women technical officials will be very helpful to conduct the National Athletics Championships in a most professional manner.

The World Athletics (WA) has approved the nomination of Wing Commander (retd) Pervez Saeed Mir as the course director to conduct the course in a most professional manner.

The course will contribute a lot in the smooth conduct of national competitions in future. Qualified technical officials will also become eligible to conduct the international competitions under South Asian Athletics Federation and Asian Athletics Association (AAA).