AFP organises Kids Athletics Day

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) organised a celebration ceremony of kids Athletics Day here on Saturday. AFP is among Athletics Federations of over 200 countries which are celebrating and organizing Kids Athletics Day as per the announcement and compliance of the directive issued by the World Athletics (International Athletics Governing Body).

Children of the different schools showed keen interest and participated in this event and Muhammad Zafar, Secretary AFP was the chief guest of this occasion. He distributed gifts and certificates among the participating children. He commended the children who participated in the event and expressed his happiness on the big participation of children in the event. He also conveyed a message of appreciation from Major General (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, President AFP/Vice President Asian Athletics Association (AAA)/Chairman South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) to children and guests.

The key objectives and aims of celebrating and organising Kids Athletics Day were as under:- To ensure a steady and sustainable policy of development of the sport of Athletics.

To introduce Children to Athletics at a basic level.

To expand sport of athletics for schools and all institutions who are interested in the well being of children.

To popularise athletics in the country and world.

To raise awareness on the importance of fitness and encourage people to get more involved in sports and athletics.

The vision behind Kids' Athletics is the belief that every child is born to move, to play, to explore. No matter where they are in the world, no matter their individual circumstances, it's their fundamental right to have access to sport.