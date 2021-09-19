AFP pays tribute to late Brig (R) Jan Nadir Khan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Adventure Foundation Pakistan (AFP) has declared its Outdoor Pursuits Training Center at Mangal, Abbottabad on AFP's founder president late Brig (R) Jan Nadir Khan's name, to pay tribute for the services he rendered to the foundation.

The Memorial Reference held to pay tribute to Jan Nadir Khan here at the Adventure Complex was attended by large number of members of Adventure Foundation Pakistan, SOS village Dodhial and people from different walks of life.

Brig. (R) Ikram Khan, Senior Life Member and former President of AFP, Brig (R) Muhammad Karim, Brig. Manzoor Bhatti, Col. Zulfiqar Rathor, Ali Hassan Habib, President AFP Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Vice President AFP Ms. Jehan Ara Moin, Secretary AFP, Mrs. Huma Baig, Mrs. Khaoula, Mrs. Sabrina, Umar, Zubair Usmani, Saaed Tariq Siddique, Bilal Mustafa Syed, Col Manzoor Hussain, WC Fiaz Mehboob, Maj. Tariq, Col Abbass, Ashraf Aman, Karar Haidri, Naikbam, Tahir Imran and Brig. Haider and large number of members physically participated and joined the reference meeting via zoom.

Speakers on the occasion paid glowing tributes to Jan Nadir Khan for his services and contributions in the field of social welfare, outdoor education and promotion adventure pursuits in Pakistan.

They also acknowledged with gratitude his lifelong dedication and commitment for the character building of young people and polishing their leadership skills by involving them in outdoor adventure and environment education program.

The speakers said Jan Nadir Khan was a man of principles and an inspiration for thousands of people who came across him.

A resolution was passed on the occasion to declare AFP Outdoor Pursuits Training Center at Mangal, Abbottabad as "Jan Nadir Khan Outdoor Pursuits Training Center".

Jan Nadir Khan, the founder president of the Adventure Foundation Pakistan passed away on September 8th at the age of 95 at Abbottabad.

He was a true patriot and a lifelong believer and promoter of turning youth of Pakistan into leaders through outdoor pursuits. Brig. Jan Nadir also fostered a whole village at Dhodial for orphan children and his contribution toward developing leadership qualities in the youth would always be a motivating factor for everyone who came into contact with him.