AFP special advisory for Australian Open tennis

Melbourne, Feb 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian Open, the new tennis season's first Grand Slam, is scheduled to start on Monday after a three-week delay over coronavirus problems.

We will shortly move the following previews: Tennis-AUS-Open-men,PREVIEW MELBOURNE, Australia Novak Djokovic has not endeared himself to fans over the past year but the Australian Open's undisputed king will take some stopping as he targets a record-extending ninth title at Melbourne Park.

500 words.

Picture Tennis-AUS-Open-women,PREVIEW MELBOURNE, Australia Serena Williams continues her long quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam when the coronavirus-delayed 2021 Australian Open begins on Monday, four years since her last major triumph in Melbourne.

650 words. Picture We will also move: Tennis-AUS-Open-men-five,POINTS Tennis-AUS-Open-women-five,POINTS Tennis-AUS-Open-men-winners,FACTS Tennis-AUS-Open-women-winners,FACTSTennis-AUS-Open-men-Slams,FACTSTennis-AUS-Open-women-Slams,FACTS.