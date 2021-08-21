AFP Sports Diary For August 21 To September 17
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :AFP sports Diary for August 21 to September 17: Saturday, August 21 FOOTBALL: Start of Italian Serie A season cricket: West Indies v Pakistan at Kingston, 2nd Test (until Aug 24) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Cincinnati (until Aug 22) GOLF: EPGA at Czech Masters, Prague; USPGA at The Northern Trust, Jersey City; LPGA at British Women's Open, Carnoustie (until Aug 22) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana stage 8, flat, Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor 173.7km (until Sept 5) MOTOR RACING: Le Mans 24 Hour Race (until Aug 22); Indy cars at New Hampshire ATHLETICS: Diamond League, Eugene RUGBY UNION: Argentina v South Africa, Port Elizabeth Sunday, August 22 CRICKET: West Indies v Pakistan at Kingston, 2nd Test (until Aug 24) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Cincinnati (ends); ATP at Winston-Salem; WTA at Cleveland and Chicago (until Aug 28) GOLF: EPGA at Czech Masters, Prague; USPGA at The Northern Trust, Jersey City; LPGA at British Women's Open, Carnoustie (end) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage nine, mountain, Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 188km (until Sept 5) MOTOR RACING: Le Mans 24 Hour Race (ends) Monday, August 23 CRICKET: West Indies v Pakistan at Kingston, 2nd Test (until Aug 24) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana rest day (until Sept 5) TENNIS: ATP at Winston-Salem; WTA at Cleveland and Chicago (until Aug 28) Tuesday, August 24 CRICKET: West Indies v Pakistan at Kingston, 2nd Test (ends) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 10, hilly, Roquetas de Mar to Rincon de la Victoria, 190.3km (until Sept 5) TENNIS: ATP at Winston-Salem; WTA at Cleveland and Chicago (until Aug 28) FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, play-offs, second legs PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Wednesday, August 25 CRICKET: England v India at Leeds, 3rd Test (until Aug 29) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 11, hilly, Antequera to Valdepenas de Jaen 133.6km (until Sept 5) TENNIS: ATP at Winston-Salem; WTA at Cleveland and Chicago (until Aug 28) FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, play-offs, second legs PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Thursday, August 26 FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, group stage draw; UEFA Europa League, play-offs, second legs CRICKET: England v India at Leeds, 3rd Test (until Aug 29); Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 12, hilly, Jaen to Cordoba 175 km (until Sept 5) TENNIS: ATP at Winston-Salem; WTA at Cleveland and Chicago (until Aug 28) GOLF: EPGA at Crans Montana, Switzerland; USPGA at BMW Championships, Owings Mills, Maryland (until Aug 29) ATHLETICS: Diamond League, Lausanne PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Friday, August 27 FOOTBALL: UEFA Europa League group stage draw CRICKET: England v India at Leeds, 3rd Test (until Aug 29); Ireland v Zimbabwe at Dublin, 1st T20I; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 13, flat, Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena 203.7 km (until Sept 5) TENNIS: ATP at Winston-Salem; WTA at Cleveland and Chicago (until Aug 28) GOLF: EPGA at Crans Montana, Switzerland; USPGA at BMW Championships, Owings Mills, Maryland (until Aug 29) PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Saturday, August 28 CRICKET: England v India at Leeds, 3rd Test (until Aug 29); Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 14, Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 165.7km, mountain (until Sept 5) TENNIS: ATP at Winston-Salem; WTA at Cleveland and Chicago (end) GOLF: EPGA at Crans Montana, Switzerland; USPGA at BMW Championships, Owings Mills, Maryland (until Aug 29) ATHLETICS: Diamond League, Paris PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Sunday, August 29 CRICKET: England v India at Leeds, 3rd Test (ends); Ireland v Zimbabwe at Dublin, 2nd T20I; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 15, Navalmoral de la Mata to El Barraco, mountain 197.5km (until Sept 5) GOLF: EPGA at Crans Montana, Switzerland; USPGA at BMW Championships, Owings Mills, Maryland (end) FORMULA ONE: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa MOTOR CYCLING: British MotoGP, Silverstone PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Monday, August 30 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, rest day (until Sept 5); Tour of Benelux (until Sept 5) PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Tuesday, August 31 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 16, Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana, flat, 180km (until Sept 5); Tour of Benelux (until Sept 5) PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Wednesday, September 1 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: Bangladesh v New Zealand at Dhaka, 1st T20I (day/night); Ireland v Zimbabwe at Bready, 3rd T20I; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 17, Unquera to Lagos de Covadonga 185.8km, mountain (until Sept 5); Tour of Benelux (until Sept 5) FOOTBALL: 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia, Europe PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Thursday, September 2 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: England v India at The Oval, 4th Test (until Sept 6); Sri Lanka v South Africa at Colombo (RPS), 1st ODI; Ireland v Zimbabwe at Bready, 4th T20I; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 18, Salas to Altu d'El Gamoniteiru, mountain, 162.6km (until Sept 5); Tour of Benelux (until Sept 5) FOOTBALL: 2022 World Cup qualifying in Europe, South America, North and Central America, Asia GOLF: EPGA at Italian Open, Rome; USPGA at Tour Championship, Atlanta (until Sept 5) PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Friday, September 3 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: England v India at The Oval, 4th Test (until Sept 6); Bangladesh v New Zealand at Dhaka, 2nd T20I; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 19, Tapia to Monforte de Lemos 191.
2km, hilly (until Sept 5); Tour of Benelux (until Sept 5) ATHLETICS: Diamond League, Brussels GOLF: EPGA at Italian Open, Rome; USPGA at Tour Championship, Atlanta (until Sept 5) PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Saturday, September 4 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: England v India at The Oval, 4th Test (until Sept 6); Ireland v Zimbabwe at Bready, 5th T20I; Sri Lanka v South Africa at Colombo (RPS), 2nd ODI; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 20, 202km from San Mexo to Castro de Herville (until Sept 5); Tour of Benelux (until Sept 5) GOLF: EPGA at Italian Open, Rome; USPGA at Tour Championship, Atlanta (until Sept 5); LPGA at Solheim Cup (until Sept 6) FOOTBALL: 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Europe RUGBY UNION: Start of French Top 14 season PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (until Sept 5) Sunday, September 5 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: England v India at The Oval, 4th Test (until Sept 6); Bangladesh v New Zealand at Dhaka, 3rd T20I (day/night); Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana, stage 21, 33km from Padron to Santiago de Compostela (ends); Tour of Benelux (ends) GOLF: EPGA at Italian Open, Rome; USPGA at Tour Championship, Atlanta (end); LPGA at Solheim Cup (until Sept 6) FOOTBALL: 2022 World Cup qualifiers in North and Central America, South America, Africa, Europe FORMULA ONE: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort PARALYMPICS: Tokyo (ends) Monday, September 6 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: England v India at The Oval, 4th Test (ends); Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) FOOTBALL: 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Asia; North and Central America GOLF: LPGA at Solheim Cup (ends) Tuesday September 7 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: Sri Lanka v South Africa at Colombo (RPS), 3rd ODI; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) FOOTBALL: 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Asia, Europe Wednesday, September 8 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: Bangladesh v New Zealand at Dhaka, 4th T20I; Ireland v Zimbabwe at Belfast, 1st ODI; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) FOOTBALL: 2022 World Cup qualifiers in North and Central America, Europe ATHLETICS: Diamond League at Zurich Thursday, September 9 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) AMERICAN FOOTBALL: NFL season starts FOOTBALL: 2022 World Cup qualifiers in North and Central America, South America ATHLETICS: Diamond League at Zurich GOLF: EPGA at BMW Championship, Gleneagles (until Sept 12) RALLYING: Acropolis Rally, Greece (until Sept 12) Friday, September 10 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: England v India at Manchester, 5th Test (until Sept 14); Bangladesh v New Zealand at Dhaka, 5th T20I; Ireland v Zimbabwe at Belfast, 2nd ODI; Sri Lanka v South Africa at Colombo, 1st T20I; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) GOLF: EPGA at BMW Championship, Gleneagles (until Sept 12) RALLYING: Acropolis Rally, Greece (until Sept 12) Saturday, September 11 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (until Sept 12) CRICKET: England v India at Manchester, 5th Test (until Sept 14); Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) GOLF: EPGA at BMW Championship, Gleneagles (until Sept 12) RALLYING: Acropolis Rally, Greece (until Sept 12) Sunday, September 12 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at US Open, New York (ends) CRICKET: England v India at Manchester, 5th Test (until Sept 14); Sri Lanka v South Africa at Colombo, 2nd T20I; Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15) GOLF: EPGA at BMW Championship, Gleneagles (ends) RALLYING: Acropolis Rally, Greece (ends) FORMULA ONE: Italian Grand Prix, Monza RUGBY UNION: South Africa v Australia, Sydney MOTOR CYCLING: Aragon MotoGP, Spain MOTOR RACING: Indy Cars, Portland Monday, September 13 CRICKET: England v India at Manchester, 5th Test (until Sept 14); Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15); Ireland v Zimbabwe at Belfast, 3rd ODI TENNIS: WTA at Portoroz and Luxembourg (until Sept 19) Tuesday, September 14 FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, group stage, matchday 1 CRICKET: England v India at Manchester, 5th Test (ends); Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (until Sept 15); Sri Lanka v South Africa at Colombo, 3rd T20I TENNIS: WTA at Portoroz and Luxembourg (until Sept 19) Wednesday, September 15 FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League, group stage, matchday 1 CRICKET: Caribbean Premier League, St Kitts and Nevis (ends); Scotland v Zimbabwe at Edinburgh, 1st T20I TENNIS: WTA at Portoroz and Luxembourg (until Sept 19) Thursday, September 16 FOOTBALL: UEFA Europa League, group stage, matchday 1 TENNIS: WTA at Portoroz and Luxembourg (until Sept 19) GOLF: EPGA at Cromvoirt, Netherlands; USPGA at Napa Valley, California; LPGA at Portland Classic (until Sept 19) Friday, September 17 CRICKET: Pakistan v New Zealand at Rawalpindi, 1st ODI; Scotland v Zimbabwe at Edinburgh, 2nd T20I TENNIS: WTA at Portoroz and Luxembourg (until Sept 19)GOLF: EPGA at Cromvoirt, Netherlands; USPGA at Napa Valley, California; LPGA at Portland Classic (until Sept 19)RUGBY UNION: Start of English Premiership season.