AFP Sports Diary for March 18 to April 14: Saturday, March 18

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):AFP Sports Diary for March 18 to April 14: Saturday, March 18 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Indian Wells (ends March 19) BASEBALL: World Baseball Classic (ends March 21) CRICKET: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Wellington (ends March 21); Bangladesh v Ireland 1st ODI at Sylhet; South Africa v West Indies 2nd ODI at East London; Women's IPL, India (ends March 26) GOLF: USPGA Tour at Valspar Championship, Palm Harbour, Florida, European Tour at SDC Championship, Eastern Cape, South Africa; LIV Golf at Tucson (end March 19) ALPINE SKIING: World Cup Finals, Soldeu, Andorra (end March 19) RUGBY UNION: Final round of Six Nations -- Scotland v Italy at Edinburgh, France v Wales at Paris, Ireland v England at Dublin; Super Rugby Pacific round 4 (ends March 19) RALLYING: Rally Mexico (ends March 19) CYCLING: Milan-San Remo Sunday, March 19 TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Indian Wells (ends) BASEBALL: World Baseball Classic (ends March 21) CRICKET: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Wellington (ends March 21); India v Australia 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam; Women's IPL, India (ends March 26) FORMULA ONE: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah ALPINE SKIING: World Cup Finals, Soldeu, Andorra (ends) GOLF: USPGA Tour at Valspar Championship, Palm Harbour, Florida, European Tour at SDC Championship, Eastern Cape, South Africa; LIV Golf at Tucson (ends) RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby Pacific round 4 (ends) RALLYING: Rally Mexico (ends) Monday, March 20 BASEBALL: World Baseball Classic (ends March 21) CRICKET: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Wellington (ends March 21); Bangladesh v Ireland 2nd ODI at Sylhet; Women's IPL, India (ends March 26) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) CYCLING: Volta a Catalunya (ends March 26) FIGURE SKATING: World championships, Saitama (end March 26) FOOTBALL: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4 (ends March 28) Tuesday, March 21 BASEBALL: World Baseball Classic (ends) CRICKET: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Wellington (ends); South Africa v West Indies 3rd ODI at Potchefstroom; Zimbabwe v Netherlands at Harare, 1st ODI; Women's IPL, India (ends March 26) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) CYCLING: Volta a Catalunya (ends March 26) FIGURE SKATING: World championships, Saitama (end March 26) FOOTBALL: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4 (ends March 28) Wednesday, March 22 CRICKET: India v Australia 3rd ODI at Chennai; Women's IPL, India (ends March 26) GOLF; WGC Matchplay at Austin, Texas (ends March 26) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) CYCLING: Volta a Catalunya (ends March 26) FIGURE SKATING: World championships, Saitama (end March 26) FOOTBALL: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4 (ends March 28) Thursday, March 23 CRICKET: Bangladesh v Ireland 3rd ODI at Sylhet; Zimbabwe v Netherlands at Harare, 2nd ODI; Women's IPL, India (ends March 26) FOOTBALL: Euro 2024 qualifiers -- Group C: Italy v England at Naples, North Macedonia v Malta at Skopje; Group H: Kazakhstan v Slovenia at Astana, Denmark v Finland at Copenhagen, San Marino v Northern Ireland at Serravalle; Group J: Portugal v Liechtenstein at Lisbon, Slovakia v Luxembourg at Trnava, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Iceland at Zenica; Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4 (ends March 28) GOLF: WGC Matchplay at Austin, Texas (ends March 26); PGA at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; EPGA at Johannesburg (ends March 26); LPGA at Gold Canyon, Arizona (ends March 26) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) CYCLING: Volta a Catalunya (ends March 26) FIGURE SKATING: World championships, Saitama (end March 26) Friday, March 24 GOLF: WGC Matchplay at Austin, Texas (ends March 26); PGA at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; EPGA at Johannesburg (ends March 26); LPGA at Gold Canyon, Arizona (ends March 26) FOOTBALL: Euro 2024 qualifiers -- Group B: France v Netherlands at Paris, Gibraltar v Greece at Faro-Loule; Group E: Czech Republic v Poland at Prague, Moldova v Faro Islands at Chisinau; Group F: Sweden v Belgium at Solna, Austria v Azerbaijan at Linz; Group G: Bulgaria v Montenegro at Razgrad, Serbia v Lithuania at Belgrade; Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4 (ends March 28) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby Pacific round 5 (ends March 26) CYCLING: Volta a Catalunya (ends March 26) FIGURE SKATING: World championships, Saitama (end March 26) CRICKET: Afghanistan v Pakistan, 1st T20, Sharjah; Women's IPL, India (ends March 26) Saturday, March 25 CRICKET: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 1st ODI at Auckland; South Africa v West Indies 1st T20 at Centurion; Zimbabwe v Netherlands at Harare, 3rd ODI; Women's IPL, India (ends March 26) FOOTBALL: Euro 2024 qualifiers -- Group A: Scotland v Cyprus at Glasgow, Spain v Norway at Malaga; Group D: Armenia v Turkey at Yerevan, Croatia v Wales at Split; Group I: Belarus v Switzerland at Novi Sad (Serbia), Andorra v Romania at Andorra la Vella, Israel v Kosovo at Tel Aviv; Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4 (ends March 28) GOLF: WGC Matchplay at Austin, Texas (ends March 26); PGA at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; EPGA at Johannesburg (ends March 26); LPGA at Gold Canyon, Arizona (ends March 26) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby Pacific round 5 (ends March 26) CYCLING: Volta a Catalunya (ends March 26) FIGURE SKATING: World championships, Saitama (end March 26) RACING: Dubai World Cup Sunday, March 26 CRICKET: South Africa v West Indies 2nd T20 at Centurion; Afghanistan v Pakistan, 2nd T20, Sharjah; Women's IPL, India (ends) CYCLING: Gent-Wevelgem Classic; Volta a Catalunya (ends) FOOTBALL: Euro 2024 qualifiers -- Group C: England v Ukraine at Wembley, Malta v Italy at Ta'Qali; Group H: Kazakhstan v Denmark at Astana, Slovenia v San Marino at Ljubljana, Northern Ireland v Finland at Belfast; Group J: Liechtenstein v Iceland at Vaduz, Luxembourg v Portugal at Luxembourg, Slovakia v Bosnia and Herzegovina at Bratislava; Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4 (ends March 28) GOLF: WGC Matchplay at Austin, Texas (ends); PGA at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; EPGA at Johannesburg (ends); LPGA at Gold Canyon, Arizona (ends) MOTORCYCLING: Portuguese MotoGP in The Algarve TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby Pacific round 5 (ends) CYCLING: Volta a Catalunya (ends) FIGURE SKATING: World championships, Saitama (ends) Monday, March 27 CRICKET: Bangladesh v Ireland 1st T20 at Chittagong; Afghanistan v Pakistan 3rd T20, Sharjah FOOTBALL: Euro 2024 qualifiers -- Group B: Netherlands v Gibraltar at Rotterdam, Republic of Ireland v France at Dublin; Group E: Moldova v Czech Republic at Chisinau, Poland v Albania at Warsaw; Group F: Austria v Estonia at (To Be Announced), Sweden v Azerbaijan at Solna; Group G: Hungary v Bulgaria at Budapest, Montenegro v Serbia at Podgorica; Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4 (ends March 28) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) Tuesday, March 28 CRICKET: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Christchurch; South Africa v West Indies 3rd T20 at Johannesburg FOOTBALL: Group A: Georgia v Norway, Scotland vs Spain Group D: Turkey v Croatia, Wales v Latvia; Group I: Kosovo v Andorra, Romania v Belarus, Switzerland v Israel; Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4 (ends) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) Wednesday, March 29 CRICKET: Bangladesh v Ireland 2nd T20 at Chittagong TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) Thursday, March 30 GOLF: PGA Texas Open at San Antonio (ends April 2); LPGA at Palos Verdes, California (ends April 2) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) BASEBALL: MLB opening day Friday, March 31 CRICKET: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 3rd ODI at Hamilton; South Africa v Netherlands 1st ODI at Benoni; Bangladesh v Ireland 3rd T20 at Chittagong; IPL in India (ends May 28) GOLF: PGA Texas Open at San Antonio (ends April 2); LIV Tour at Orlando, Florida (ends April 2); LPGA at Palos Verdes, California (ends April 2) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) Saturday, April 1 GOLF: PGA Texas Open at San Antonio (ends April 2); LIV Tour at Orlando, Florida (ends April 2); LPGA at Palos Verdes, California (ends April 2) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends April 2) RUGBY UNION: Champions Cup and Challenge Cup round of 16 (and April 2) Sunday, April 2 GOLF: PGA Texas Open at San Antonio (ends); LIV Tour at Orlando, Florida (ends); LPGA at Palos Verdes, California (ends) TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Miami Open (ends) RUGBY UNION: Champions Cup and Challenge Cup round of 16 (and April 2) FORMULA ONE: Australia GP, Melbourne CRICKET: New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Auckland, 1st T20I, South Africa v Netherlands at Johannesburg, 2nd ODI MOTORCYCLING: Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Honda Monday, April 3 TENNIS: ATP at Houston, Marrakech, Estoril; WTA at Charleston, Bogota (all end April 9) CYCLING: Tour of Basque Country (ends April 9) Tuesday, April 4 CRICKET: Bangladesh v Ireland at Mirpur, Only Test (ends April 8) CYCLING: Tour of Basque Country (ends April 9) Wednesday, April 5 CRICKET: New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Dunedin, 2nd T20I; Bangladesh v Ireland at Mirpur, Only Test (ends April 8) CYCLING: Tour of Basque Country (ends April 9) Thursday, April 6 GOLF: USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta (ends April 9) CRICKET: Bangladesh v Ireland at Mirpur, Only Test (ends April 8); Opening day of English County Championship CYCLING: Tour of Basque Country (ends April 9) Friday, April 7 GOLF: USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta (ends April 9) RUGBY UNION: Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals (both end April 9); Super Rugby Pacific round 7 (ends April 8) CRICKET: Bangladesh v Ireland at Mirpur, Only Test (ends April 8) CYCLING: Tour of Basque Country (ends April 9) Saturday, April 8 GOLF: USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta (ends April 9) RUGBY UNION: Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals (end April 9); Super Rugby Pacific round 7 (ends) CRICKET: Bangladesh v Ireland at Mirpur, Only Test (ends); New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Queenstown, 3rd T20I CYCLING: Tour of Basque Country (ends April 9) Sunday, April 9 GOLF: USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta (ends) RUGBY UNION: Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals (end) CYCLING: Paris-Roubaix; Tour of Basque Country (ends) TENNIS: ATP at Monte Carlo (ends April 16) Monday, April 10 TENNIS: ATP at Monte Carlo (ends April 16) Tuesday, April 11 FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first legs: Benfica (POR) v Inter Milan (ITA) (2nd leg April 19), Manchester City (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER) (2nd leg April 19) TENNIS: ATP at Monte Carlo (ends April 16) Wednesday, April 12 FOOTBALL: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first legs: Real Madrid (ESP) v Chelsea (ENG) (2nd leg April 18) AC Milan (ITA) v Napoli (ITA) (2nd leg April 18) GOLF: LPGA at Oahu, Hawaii (ends April 15) TENNIS: ATP at Monte Carlo (ends April 16) Thursday, April 13 FOOTBALL: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals first legs: Manchester United (ENG) v Sevilla (ESP), Juventus (ITA) v Sporting (POR), Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL), Feyenoord (NED) v Roma (ITA) (second legs April 20) FOOTBALL: Europa Conference League quarter-finals first legs: Lech Poznan (POL) v Fiorentina (ITA), Gent (BEL) v West Ham United (ENG), Anderlecht (NED) v AZ Alkmaar (NED), Basel (SUI) v Nice (FRA) (second legs April 20) GOLF: LPGA at Oahu, Hawaii (ends April 15); USPGA at Hilton Head Island (ends April 16) ICE HOCKEY: NHL regular season ends CRICKET: Pakistan v New Zealand at Karachi, 1st T20I HORSE RACING: Grand National Festival at Aintree (ends April 15) TENNIS: ATP at Monte Carlo (ends April 16) Friday, April 14 GOLF: LPGA at Oahu, Hawaii (ends April 15); USPGA at Hilton Head Island (ends April 16) TENNIS: ATP at Monte Carlo (ends April 16); BJK Cup qualifiers (end April 15)RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby Pacific round 8 (ends April 15)HORSE RACING: Grand National Festival at Aintree (ends April 15)