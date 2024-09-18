AFP To Hold Marathon Races In GB
Muhammad Rameez Published September 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), has planned to hold Men's and Women's Marathon Race in Gilgit-Baltistan for the first time in the history of Pakistan.
According to President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Brig.
Wajhat Hussain (R) the preparations for the races are in full swing and the Men's Marathon Race will be held on September 22, in Gilgit while the Women's Marathon Race on September 24, in Hunza.
He said a large number of men and women athletes from all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan have registered their Names to participate in the races.
Men and women who are interested to participate in the races can get their names registered by September 21.
He said that Col. (R) Karim Shah has been appointed as the Chief Organizer of the race.
Prizes will be distributed among the winning athletes at the end of the races.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Candidates for WSF president, VP announced26 minutes ago
-
FIH shortlist 30 top hockey athletes for awards56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team arrives in Bhutan for SAFF C'ship56 minutes ago
-
Arsenal focus on Atalanta ahead of Man City showdown5 hours ago
-
Pak cueists qualify for Snooker World Cup quarterfinals20 hours ago
-
Wellalage, Samarawickrama crowned ICC Players of the Month for August2 days ago
-
China triumphs over Pakistan, advances in Asian Champions Trophy final2 days ago
-
New football central studio launched2 days ago
-
Athletics legend Coe vies with six rivals for IOC presidency2 days ago
-
Pakistan loses to China in semi-finals of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy2 days ago
-
Coe among seven candidates to succeed Bach as IOC president2 days ago
-
PNF Netball Cup from Sep 182 days ago