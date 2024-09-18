Open Menu

AFP To Hold Marathon Races In GB

Muhammad Rameez Published September 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), has planned to hold Men's and Women's Marathon Race in Gilgit-Baltistan for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

According to President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Brig.

Wajhat Hussain (R) the preparations for the races are in full swing and the Men's Marathon Race will be held on September 22, in Gilgit while the Women's Marathon Race on September 24, in Hunza.

He said a large number of men and women athletes from all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan have registered their Names to participate in the races.

Men and women who are interested to participate in the races can get their names registered by September 21.

He said that Col. (R) Karim Shah has been appointed as the Chief Organizer of the race.

Prizes will be distributed among the winning athletes at the end of the races.

