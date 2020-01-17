UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa Cup Of Nations Change A 'catastrophe' For Klopp

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Africa Cup of Nations change a 'catastrophe' for Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged football's governing bodies to ease the burden on the sport's top players, calling the decision to switch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to January and February a "catastrophe".

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged football's governing bodies to ease the burden on the sport's top players, calling the decision to switch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to January and February a "catastrophe".

The European champions face losing African player of the year Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita for a significant spell next season after the AFCON, which will be hosted in Cameroon, was switched back to its former slot in the Calendar.

The tournament was moved to June and July for last year's 24-team edition in Egypt, in large part to avoid clashing with the European club season.

However, the competition, won by Algeria, was played in the searing heat of the north African summer. The same period coincides with the rainy season in Cameroon.

Klopp said he understood the arguments for changing the schedule due to the tough conditions but criticised FIFA's new 24-team Club World Cup, which Liverpool will be invited to after winning last season's Champions League, in June and July of 2021 as further clogging up the calendar.

"The first thing is that FIFA plans a tournament in the summer of 2021. A week later the AFCON would have started I think. Another tournament for a lot of world-class players," said Klopp, who has been a persistent critic of fixture congestion.

"These decisions are made without asking players, managers, without asking anybody.

"FIFA, who should sort all of that as the head of these different associations, doesn't look like being involved. They are still happy having their 2021 Club World Cup and offering a lot of money for all the clubs involved.

"All of that leads to the AFCON going back to January and February, which is for us a catastrophe in that moment losing three players." Klopp, speaking at the club's training ground on Friday, added that while the rearranged timing of the AFCON would not affect the futures of the African players already at the club, it could put him off signing more in the future.

"It doesn't help African players," he said.

"We will not sell Sadio, Mo or Naby now because they have an extra tournament in January and February, but if you have to make a decision to bring in a player, it is a massive one because you know before the season for four weeks round about you no longer have him." The German even indicated he would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant more protection for his players from burnout.

"I know the discussions will start in the moment we ask for fewer games, everybody will tell us 'take lesser money', so I'm ready to do so," added Klopp.

"FIFA, UEFA and FAs (football associations) of all countries have to come together and finally sort that (out)."

Related Topics

Africa Football World Egypt German FIFA Liverpool Same Algeria Cameroon Money January February June July All From Top

Recent Stories

Canada to Pay $19,000 to Iran Crash Victim Familie ..

4 minutes ago

Indian CDS remarks about Kashmiri children reflect ..

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Refuses to Accept Prime Minist ..

4 minutes ago

New Spanish Government Allows Catalonia to Reopen ..

4 minutes ago

Depression in older adults with high BP may delay ..

9 minutes ago

US book football friendly against Wales in Cardiff ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.