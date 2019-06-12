UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa Hopes Stars Can Shine In Egypt After Officials Cause Shame

Muhammad Rameez 13 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Africa hopes stars can shine in Egypt after officials cause shame

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Top African football officials hope the history-making Cup of Nations in Egypt from June 21 can deflect attention away from a string of embarrassing incidents involving them.

In recent weeks, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and senior vice-president Amaju Pinnick and VAR have been dominating the headline space usually reserved for stars like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Malagasy Ahmad was questioned by French authorities last week during a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery amid reports that CAF illegally changed kit suppliers.

Former CAF secretary general Amr Fahmy from Egypt was sacked recently after making various serious accusations against Ahmad.

These include corruption, sexual harassment, nepotism and a disregard for CAF statutes by an official who succeeded long-serving Issa Hayatou two years ago on an anti-graft ticket.

While Ahmad being questioned in France caused huge embarrassment, the first Cup of Nations with 24 teams and the first to be staged in June and July was receiving lesser prominence.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian High Court has ordered Pinnick and four other football officials to stand trial for allegedly stealing millions of Dollars intended for football development.

Related Topics

Football Corruption Egypt France June July From Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews various ongoing, completed project ..

4 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Raise Judiciary Indepen ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs high level meeting on Inquir ..

4 minutes ago

Qamar Zaman Kaira asks NA speaker to issue product ..

14 minutes ago

Senate body calls for expediting work in KP merged ..

14 minutes ago

Moscow Has No Hidden Agenda on Situation Around JC ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.