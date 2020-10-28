Africa roundup: In-form sharpshooter Ekambi gets Cameroon call-up

In-form Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi has been included in a 32-strong provisional Cameroon squad for two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mozambique during November

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :In-form Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi has been included in a 32-strong provisional Cameroon squad for two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mozambique during November.

Ekambi has scored four goals in his last two Ligue 1 matches -- two each against Strasbourg and Monaco -- for 2020 Champions League semi-finalists Lyon.

Hosts Cameroon automatically qualify for the Cup of Nations, but are taking part in the qualifying competition to gain match practice.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up football news from Africa.

Cameroon Christian Bassogog, voted the outstanding player when Cameroon won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, has been recalled to the national squad for the home and away matches against the Mozambicans.

The China-based winger missed the goalless friendly international draw with Japan in the Netherlands this month because of travel difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another attacker recalled is veteran Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who recently moved to European champions Bayern Munich from the club they beat in the 2019/2020 final, Paris Saint-Germain.

South Africa Kaizer Chiefs outplayed Chippa United, but needed a Gregory Damons own-goal to win 1-0 and collect their first South African Premiership points of the season after a heavy loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Soweto club had 20 goal attempts in Port Elizabeth only to be denied by brilliant goalkeeping from Chippa captain Veli Mothwa and the woodwork before misfortune struck Damons on 77 minutes.

Minnows Baroka maintained a perfect record after two rounds by winning 3-1 at Black Leopards in a northern region derby with Richard Mbulu bagging a brace.

DR Congo Five-time African champions TP Mazembe have made a disappointing start to the Democratic Republic of Congo Linafoot, winning only one of four matches to trail leaders Maniema Union by six points.

The Ravens have drawn the other three matches, including a 1-1 stalemate with Daring Club Motema Pembe in their latest outing.

Mazembe, who have twice won back-to-back Champions League (formerly African Cup of Champions Clubs) titles, fell behind early in the second half and Joel Beya levelled one minute later.

Ivory Coast France-born defender Willy Boly from English Premier League club Wolves has successfully applied to switch international allegiance and can now play for the Ivory Coast, where his parents were born.

The 29-year-old, who represented France at four age-group levels, could debut for the Elephants in Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar next month.

Boly played for Auxerre in France and Sporting Braga and Porto in Portugal before joining Wolves on loan in 2017 and permanently one year later.

Zambia Midfielder Chrispin Mulenga died from injuries sustained in a road accident hours after helping Nkana defeat Indeni 2-0 in the season-opening Community Shield match.

The Zambian Premier League kicks off Friday with traditional giants Zesco United and Zanaco wanting to atone for disappointing 2020 seasons.

Zesco finished fifth and Zanaco sixth -- too low to represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League or CAF Confederation Cup.

Sudan Athar el Tahir, a defender with Sudan Premier League runners-up Al Hilal, has joined top-flight Egyptian club Smouha.

The Sudanese international has an adventurous streak, scoring twice for his club in the CAF Champions League this season.

El Tahir will not play in Africa next season, however, as Smouha cannot finish higher than fifth in the Egyptian Premier League and only the top four finishers qualify for the CAF competitions.

Mauritania FC Nouadhibou completed a hat-trick of Mauritanian Premier League titles by edging ASAC Concorde 1-0 while closest rivals Tevragh-Zeina lost by a similar score to Medine.

The results gave Nouadhibou an unassailable seven-point advantage with one round remaining in the 14-club championship.

Nouadhibou will hope to make a greater impact in the CAF Champions League next season after preliminary and last-32 exits in the last two editions.