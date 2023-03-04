African Olympic Association Agrees to Return Russians to Olympics in 2024

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2023 | 11:39 PM

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has announced it decision to give Russians and Belarusians a green light to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games under a neutral flag

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has announced it decision to give Russians and Belarusians a green light to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games under a neutral flag.

"Members unanimously decided to support the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international competitions," ANOCA said in a statement after its executive committee met in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott on Friday.

Kiev and its Western donors called for Russians and Belarusians to be excluded from the games over the conflict in Ukraine, but the International Olympic Committee said in January that no athlete should be barred from joining because of their passport.

The Olympic Council of Asia backed that decision.

ANOCA chief Mustapha Berraf also said in the statement that the African organization aligned with the position of the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach.

"ANOCA reaffirms its stance that politics cannot bring pressure to bear on sport and strip it of all its core values, which are rooted in peace, unity and solidarity," the statement said, adding athletes must not "be made to pay the heavy price of any conflict whatsoever and wherever it may be."

The African sports governing body, which represents the continent's 54 national Olympic committees, said that its decision would go down in history as an effort to tear down the barriers that exist between politics and sport.

