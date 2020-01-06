UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Players In Europe: Ayew Off Target For Palace

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:54 PM

African players in Europe: Ayew off target for Palace

The European leagues in Spain, where Zouhair Feddal helped Real Betis in their quest for a European qualification place, and Italy resumed after the festive break and there was cup action in England and France

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The European leagues in Spain, where Zouhair Feddal helped Real Betis in their quest for a European qualification place, and Italy resumed after the festive break and there was cup action in England and France.

Here is a look at some of the key performances from Africans playing in Europe: ENGLAND JORDAN AYEW (Crystal Palace) The Ghana striker was unable to stop his Premier League side crashing to a shock 1-0 FA Cup third-round defeat against second-tier Derby on Sunday. Ayew has scored five times this season to establish himself as Palace's main central striker, but he was held without a goal as the Eagles bowed out at their Selhurst Park home. Chris Martin scored Derby's first-half winner and, adding insult to injury for Palace, they had captain Luka Milivojevic sent off after kicking out at Tom Huddlestone FRANCE ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING (PSG) The 30-year-old Cameroon forward made the most of a rare start for PSG, who rested a host of big stars, as he scored in the 6-0 French Cup round of 64 rout of sixth-tier amateurs Linas-Montlhery.

The former Schalke and Stoke player was on target for the last of the goals, three minutes from time.

SPAIN ZOUHAIR FEDDAL (Real Betis) Feddal earned Real Betis a hard-earned point against Alaves on Sunday as his second-half equaliser secured them a 1-1 draw in La Liga. The Moroccan rose high to head in Nabil Fekir's cross 10 minutes after half-time for his first goal of the season, which cancelled out Aleix Vidal's early strike for Alaves. A point at Mendizorroza means Betis are seven points adrift of the European places and have now gone three games without a victory.

ITALYAMADOU DIAWARA (Roma)Guinean Diawara came up short in midfield as AS Roma's Champions League push was stalled with a 2-0 home defeat to Torino. Coach Paulo Fonseca blamed a problem in midfield as the Romans' unbeaten five-match run in the league ended. "There were difficulties in the first phase of build-up, with Amadou Diawara and Jordan Veretout," explained Fonseca. It made for a disappointing afternoon for Diawara who said: "We were not good enough at moving around enough to create space to work in."

Related Topics

Europe France Derby Roma Stoke Spain Italy Cameroon Ghana Cuban Peso Sunday From PSG Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

1 minute ago

Cricket incomplete without Pak-India games: Mianda ..

4 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Mon ..

1 minute ago

Scrapped Val d'Isere downhill rescheduled for Bulg ..

1 minute ago

Nigerian champions Enyimba sack coach Abdallah bef ..

1 minute ago

Fujairah Ruler orders construction of 44 kilometre ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.