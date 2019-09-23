UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Players In Europe: Chadian Ninga Upstages Stars

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:14 PM

African players in Europe: Chadian Ninga upstages stars

African superstars in the major European leagues were overshadowed at the weekend by Chadian Casimir Ninga, who scored an 11-minute hat-trick for French Ligue 1 club Angers.

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :African superstars in the major European leagues were overshadowed at the weekend by Chadian Casimir Ninga, who scored an 11-minute hat-trick for French Ligue 1 club Angers.

Ninga, who played in Chad, Gabon and for two other French clubs before joining Angers this year, achieved his remarkable feat in a 4-1 win over Saint-Etienne after coming off the bench.

In the English Premier League, former African Footballers of theYear Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez were among thescorers.

Related Topics

Angers Saint-Etienne Chad Gabon Premier League

Recent Stories

Supreme Court acquits two life sentence convicts o ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea to expand ties with Australia in hydrogen ..

4 minutes ago

Civil Servants Make Up 3.3% of Russian Workforce - ..

4 minutes ago

Dengue virus becoming resistant to vaccines, treat ..

4 minutes ago

Barty's number one spot under pressure from Plisko ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan officials investigate reports 40 civilians ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.