African players in Europe: Chadian Ninga upstages stars

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :African superstars in the major European leagues were overshadowed at the weekend by Chadian Casimir Ninga, who scored an 11-minute hat-trick for French Ligue 1 club Angers.

Ninga, who played in Chad, Gabon and for two other French clubs before joining Angers this year, achieved his remarkable feat in a 4-1 win over Saint-Etienne after coming off the bench.

In the English Premier League, former African Footballers of theYear Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez were among thescorers.