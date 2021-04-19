UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Players In Europe: Iheanacho's Goal-a-game Streak

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:42 PM

African players in Europe: Iheanacho's goal-a-game streak

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his 12th goal in 12 matches in all competitions to book Leicester City a May 15 FA Cup final date with Chelsea at Wembley

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Kelechi Iheanacho scored his 12th goal in 12 matches in all competitions to book Leicester City a May 15 FA Cup final date with Chelsea at Wembley.

The Nigerian struck to give Leicester a 1-0 win over Southampton in a weekend when Africans were the 55th-minute match-winners in both semi-finals.

Moroccan Hakim Ziyech netted for Chelsea in a 1-0 victory that shattered the quadruple title dreams of Manchester City.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up the performances of Africans in the major European leagues: ENGLAND KELECHI IHEANACHO (Leicester) Iheanacho kept the Foxes in the hunt for a first FA Cup trophy and a top-four Premier League finish. "The FA Cup loves me and I love the FA Cup," said the Nigerian.

HAKIM ZIYECH (Chelsea) Ziyech netted with a clinical strike from Timo Werner's pass after City keeper Zack Steffen needlessly rushed off his line to open space for the finish. The 28-year-old's fifth goal since his move from Ajax last season sent Chelsea to their second successive FA Cup final.

JOSH MAJA (Fulham) The Nigerian scored his third goal since joining on loan from Bordeaux in February, but it wasn't enough to give struggling Fulham a valuable victory as Arsenal rescued a 1-1 draw. Maja, whose only other goals came in a win at Everton on February 14, put Fulham ahead in the 59th minute when he fired a penalty into the roof of the net after Gabonese Mario Lemina was fouled.

ITALY MUSA BARROW (Bologna) Gambian forward Barrow scored his side's second goal after 18 minutes in a 4-1 win over Spezia to end back-to-back defeats for the mid-table side. It was Barrow's seventh league goal since moving from Atalanta last season.

SIMY (Crotone) Nigerian Simy pulled a goal back for bottom club Crotone from the penalty spot in a 2-1 loss to Udinese for his 10th in seven straight games.

He has scored 17 of his side's 34 goals this season.

VICTOR OSIMHEN/KALIDOU KOULIBALY (Napoli) Nigerian Osimhen had a role as Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic conceded an own-goal in a 1-1 draw for the Serie A leaders against fifth-placed Napoli. Skipper Lorenzo Insigne sent Osimhen through on 36 minutes, but Handanovic intercepted only to lose control of the ball which ended in the back of his net. Senegal defender Koulibaly did well to neutralise top Inter scorer Romelu Lukaku.

GERMANY RAMY BENSEBAINI (Borussia Moenchengladbach) The Algeria left-back scored with a header as Moenchengladbach brushed past Eintracht Frankfurt in a 4-0 romp at home to move within four points of the European places. With his side 2-0 up, 26-year-old Bensebaini powered home a header for his fifth goal this season in all competitions.

EDMOND TAPSOBA (Bayer Leverkusen) The Burkina Faso defender picked up a yellow card with a crunching tackle on Nigeria defender Kingsley Ehizibue in the first half of Leverkusen's emphatic 3-0 home win over relegation-threatened Cologne.

FRANCE DENIS BOUANGA (SAINT-ETIENNE) Gabon forward Bouanga scored for the fifth time in 10 games for club and country with the opening goal at Paris Saint-Germain. His strike put Les Verts ahead with 12 minutes to play, but PSG ended up securing a remarkable 3-2 win.

TEREM MOFFI (LORIENT) Nigerian striker Moffi ended a goal drought last week against Lens and backed it up with a double at Marseille. The 21-year-old has now scored 11 goals in his maiden Ligue 1 campaign, but his side still lost 3-2 to OM.

ANDY DELORT (MONTPELLIER)Algeria striker Delort's goal for Montpellier at Lille proved enough for a 1-1 draw which allowed the league leaders' title rivals to close the gap. Delort has netted 12 league goals this term for Montpellier, who sit eighth in the table.

Related Topics

Loan Drought Saint-Etienne Lorient Montpellier Lille Bordeaux Marseille Cologne Frankfurt Crotone Bologna Southampton Leicester Barrow Algeria Burkina Faso Senegal Gabon Nigeria February May All From Top PSG Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Borussia Love

Recent Stories

Pak-China friendship to further strengthen in futu ..

1 minute ago

Germany's Greens Pick Annalena Baerbock as Candida ..

1 minute ago

UEFA announces new Champions League format to be i ..

1 minute ago

German conservatives fear 'polarisation' over Merk ..

2 minutes ago

No compromise on quality of eatables: Commissioner ..

2 minutes ago

Cuban Communist Party Elects President Dias-Canel ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.