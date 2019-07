African qualifying draw for 2022 World Cup

The African preliminary qualifying round draw for the 2022 World Cup was made in Cairo Monday

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The African preliminary qualifying round draw for the 2022 World Cup was made in Cairo Monday: Ethiopia v Lesotho Somalia v Zimbabwe Eritrea v Namibia Burundi v Tanzania Djibouti v eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) Botswana v Malawi Gambia v Angola Liberia v Sierra Leone Mauritius v Mozambique Sao Tome e Principe v Guinea-Bissau South Sudan v Equatorial Guinea Comoros v Togo Chad v Sudan Seychelles v Rwanda First, second legs: Sept 2-10 Byes: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Cape Verde, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Madagascar, Niger, Libya, Mauritania, Kenya, Central African Republic