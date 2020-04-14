Afridi asks brands for ration in return for his services

At a time when Pakistan is standing strong in the battle against COVID-19 Pandemic, former skipper Shahid Afridi has volunteered to give his services to brands for free but has asked for ration in return for the deserving

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :At a time when Pakistan is standing strong in the battle against COVID-19 Pandemic, former skipper Shahid Afridi has volunteered to give his services to brands for free but has asked for ration in return for the deserving.

Like most of the countries across the globe, Pakistan too continues to fight with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

It's heartening to see legendary Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi come forward to help the needy during this time of crisis.

Through his foundation, the former Pakistani captain has been distributing ration in rural areas of Pakistan.

In a new initiative, Afridi has made a statement for brands who are looking to sign him, by saying that while he was ready to work for them for free, he needs ration in return as well as funds to help his countrymen.

"I have been lucky to have worked with many brands for ads/promotion. Now working first hand with the ones suffering during #COVID2019 I have a proposal to al brands: I will work with brands for free personally - I just want ration and funds in return #DonateKaroNa @SAFoundationN," Afridi posted a Tweet with a video as quoted by timesnownews.

Addressing the brands in the video, Afridi said, "I hope all of you are doing well. This is a different message from me for all the brands I have worked with in the past, different commercials. It was for my own benefit and they also utilised me for marketing purposes. Now, I am offering my services to all those brands for the sake of my country. As you all are aware, the food drive is on and we are trying to maximise it by covering as many areas as we can. Pakistan is a big country and there are many areas where people are still waiting for ration to reach their houses. I don't want anything in return from commercial purpose, I am available for social media activities as well as for tv. I don't want money from you but give me ration which I can provide to people in Pakistan."