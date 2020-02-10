UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afridi Believes PSL Becomes Our Country's Brand

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:47 PM

Afridi believes PSL becomes our country's brand

Former Pakistan skipper, Shahid Afridi has said that I am still passionate about cricket and fit so far to play in Pakistan Super League, which I consider my own, and become our country's brand

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan skipper, Shahid Afridi has said that I am still passionate about cricket and fit so far to play in Pakistan Super League, which I consider my own, and become our country's brand.

Afridi said, " let's see, how well my performance goes and there are lots of other factors. I don't like thinking or looking too much into the future, every day is new and beautiful one for me," he added.

Also, unless you are passionate about something then that thing quickly becomes very boring. I am still passionate to play cricket, he said in an interview with Sports360.

When I am doing well in batting, I consider myself a batsman and when I am doing well as a bowler, I consider myself a bowler, he added.

Afridi said, "I wasn't as consistent as I should have been as a batsman, but as a bowler, I was consistently good as a bowler.

At one point, I had taken most of the wickets for two to three years consecutively for Pakistan.

"So, in my opinion, more than my batting, it's my bowling that has gotten the team to win most of the matches where I took wickets at crucial moments. However, people used to look forward to my batting, he said.

When it comes to the current era of cricket stars, Afridi has many favourites including Pakistan's very own batting prodigy Babar Azam.

"Even today, we have loads of great players and it's always fun watching them play such as Steve Smith, Williamson or Babar Azam," he said.

"We have high expectations of Babar. So, after all these big players, we have these others who are in the process of making a name for themselves. And Babar Azam is very much capable of making a name for himself in the world."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi World Pakistan Super League Babar Azam Afridi All Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

19 minutes ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

19 minutes ago

UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission ..

49 minutes ago

IGP Sindh appreciates efforts of officers, personn ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister congratulates bowler Naseem ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.