Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

Afridi, known for his unwavering support for Azam, offered words of encouragement to the captain, especially considering Azam's relatively low score of 15 runs in the first two matches of the tournament.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) In a recent development, former Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi opened up about his conversation with Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

This exchange took place following Pakistan's impressive victory over Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

"I had a conversation with Babar Azam last night to congratulate him on the victory," Afridi shared during an interview on a local news channel. "I emphasized the importance of confidence since he is renowned for his performance in crucial matches. I expressed my belief in his ability to achieve significant scores in the upcoming matches. Babar's response was positive and he appeared eager to perform well."

Afridi remains optimistic about Azam's prospects, even after an unfortunate performance in the previous game. "While he may have faced some misfortune in the last match, I'm confident that he will go on to score a century in the pivotal encounters ahead," Afridi stated.

It's worth noting that Pakistan continued their exceptional form, securing a historic victory against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The team managed to surpass Ireland's record for the highest-ever run chase in ODI World Cup history.

Despite early setbacks that saw them lose key top-order batsmen, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, with a score of 37-2 in just 7.1 overs, Pakistan's fortunes turned around due to a game-changing partnership. Mohammad Rizwan and World Cup debutant Abdullah Shafique forged a partnership worth 176 runs, which revitalized Pakistan's position in the match.

Abdullah Shafique, after an impressive innings of 113 runs off 103 balls, which included 10 boundaries and three sixes, eventually returned to the pavilion. Meanwhile, Rizwan stood his ground and steered his team to victory with an outstanding 131 runs, marking Pakistan's second-highest individual score in the World Cup, surpassing Ramiz Raja's 119 against New Zealand in 1992.

This remarkable victory serves as a significant morale boost for the Pakistani team as they look forward to a highly-anticipated showdown against arch-rivals India in the ICC World Cup.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, and fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting this clash of titans.