Afridi, Bumrah, Root Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month Award

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the August nominees for the ICC Player of the Month awards, instituted in January this year to recognise the best international performances across formats for male and female cricketers.

The nominees for the monthly men's awards this time are, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, India's Jasprit Bumrah and Joe Root from England while Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham, Gaby Lewis and Eimer Richardson from Ireland feature in the women's shortlist.

An independent ICC Voting academy and fans around the world can now vote to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered on icc-cricket.com/awards are invited to cast their votes for their favourite ICC player of the month for August in both categories.  ICC declared Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) as Men's Player of the Month for August.

Shaheen Afridi played two Tests against the West Indies last month was exceptional with the ball in both the games and secured the best bowling figures by a Pakistan fast bowler since 2006.  In the first game against the West Indies, Shaheen took eight wickets, before completing a ten-wicket match haul to bowl Pakistan to a series-levelling 109-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test.

The 21-year-old Shaheen also became the fourth youngest fast bowler from Pakistan to this feat which features his compatriots, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Mohammad Zahid.

Jaspreet Bumrah (India) Indian pacer Bumrah played three Tests against England as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series last month where he took nine wickets in the first Test and contributed brilliantly with the bat in his match winning partnership of an unbeaten 89 with Mohammed Shami which kept the opposition waiting for a breakthrough and helped bring India victory in the second Test at the Lords.  Joe Root (England) England captain Joe Root also played three Tests against India last month where he scored centuries in each and reclaimed the number one spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Root's sublime form in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against India has helped him reclaim the top spot for batters after nearly six years.

