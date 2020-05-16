UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afridi Buys Bat Of Bangladeshi Player Against $20,000

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 02:58 PM

Afridi buys bat of Bangladeshi player against $20,000

Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh’s batsman, confirmed that Afridi came to rescue his auction call when the fake bids disturbed it

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2020) Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi bought a bat of Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim in an auction disturbed by fake bids, the reports said here on Saturday.

Bangladesh Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim put his bail on auction to collect money to help the victims of Coronavirus. However, fake bids disturbed his auction call.

Rahim made double century against Sri-Lanka in 2013.

The batsman said that the organizers called off the auction as fake offers sent the price soaring over $50,000.

“Shahid Afridi contacted me personally and I provided him the link of the online bid,” he said while sharing the tale of his auction call online.

“It is an really an honor for me as he sent me a latter and offered $20,000 on May 13 and bought my bat with this money,” he further said.

The bat’s money would be provided to a development charity and to help people suffering from Coronavirus.

“This is good deal,” said Afridi while confirming the development.

“It is tough time and we need to help the poor and needy,” he further said. Musfiqur Rahim is the second Bangladeshi player who sold out his bat to help the needy people suffering from Coronavirus.

Earlier, Shakib Al-Hasan collected $24,000 by selling his bat he played with during 2019 World Cup and distributed money among the needy during these difficult times.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi Century World Poor Price Mushfiqur Rahim Money May 2019 Afridi From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Food dept taking action against wheat hoarders: Al ..

8 minutes ago

Thailand Records No New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths for ..

18 minutes ago

Tadweer announces results of community awareness s ..

30 minutes ago

Two Children Killed, 1 Injured in Roadside Bomb Bl ..

35 minutes ago

Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) starts awareness ..

47 minutes ago

Pop Singer Nazia Hassan’s father dies

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.