Afridi buys bat of Bangladeshi player against $20,000

Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh’s batsman, confirmed that Afridi came to rescue his auction call when the fake bids disturbed it

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2020) Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi bought a bat of Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim in an auction disturbed by fake bids, the reports said here on Saturday.

Bangladesh Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim put his bail on auction to collect money to help the victims of Coronavirus. However, fake bids disturbed his auction call.

Rahim made double century against Sri-Lanka in 2013.

The batsman said that the organizers called off the auction as fake offers sent the price soaring over $50,000.

“Shahid Afridi contacted me personally and I provided him the link of the online bid,” he said while sharing the tale of his auction call online.

“It is an really an honor for me as he sent me a latter and offered $20,000 on May 13 and bought my bat with this money,” he further said.

The bat’s money would be provided to a development charity and to help people suffering from Coronavirus.

“This is good deal,” said Afridi while confirming the development.

“It is tough time and we need to help the poor and needy,” he further said. Musfiqur Rahim is the second Bangladeshi player who sold out his bat to help the needy people suffering from Coronavirus.

Earlier, Shakib Al-Hasan collected $24,000 by selling his bat he played with during 2019 World Cup and distributed money among the needy during these difficult times.