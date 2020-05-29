UrduPoint.com
Afridi Comes To Aid Of IOK Cricketer

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan's legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has come to the aid of cricketer, Mir Murtaza, who hails from the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

Murtaza hails from the Anantang region in Kashmir and came to Pakistan through the Wagah Border and made his way to Karachi.

He stayed at Shahid Afridi's residence and received training along with tips from the Pakistan great. He remained in Pakistan for three months before returning to his homeland.

Afridi praised the talented cricketer while claiming that he would love to help the youngster in the future as well.

"Mir Murtaza is a talented cricketer. I am available for any cricketer in the world. I would welcome anyone who wants to learn from me.

If Mir Murtaza wants to learn more in the future, I would teach him everything I know. I could also help him get the best coaching he requires," said Afridi while speaking to a local news channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"Mir Murtaza was the first Kashmiri to come from Occupied Kashmir and arrive at my house. He was a big fan. He is a very good boy. He has worked really hard. I hope he is successful in his passion," he said.

Murtaza said Afridi's advice and training had been very beneficial for him while claiming that he would like to learn more from the charismatic former all-rounder.

"I would love to learn more from Shahid Afridi in the future. The things I have learned have been very beneficial for me," Murtaza said.

