ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named pacer Shaheen Afridi as the recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2021, thus becoming the first Pakistan cricketer to win the prestigious award.

Afridi has had a fabulous 2021 across all three formats of the game. He took 78 wickets in 36 internationals at an average of 22.20. His contribution in the Test and T20I formats of the game was phenomenal. At the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Afridi took seven wickets in six matches aiding Pakistan formidably to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. In the Test format, Afridi remained consistent and claimed 47 wickets in only nine matches at a staggering average of 17.06, said a press release issued here.

His most memorable performance was at the high stakes game against India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He claimed three wickets in that match which included the wickets of opening pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and that of India captain Virat Kohli in the death overs.

Speaking about the achievement Afridi said he was honoured and privileged to become the first Pakistan cricketer to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

"I was always dreaming of doing something unique and special for Pakistan. In this background, I am elated and thank Almighty for blessing me with this respect.

"I also feel humbled to join a galaxy of legends who have previously won the Garfield Sobers Trophy. I have grown up watching the exploits of these cricketers and now to be bracketed with them is a matter of great honour and pride for me, my family, my teammates and my country.

"This award is a testament to the high quality of cricket we played as a group during another difficult and challenging year. This required a lot of mental and physical toughness on a consistent basis, and I am glad we all were able to maintain the high standards to live up to the expectations of our fans.

"Every performance I gave for Pakistan was enjoyable and memorable and was made possible through the support of my teammates. But to me, the standout performances remained the three wickets against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, and the 18 wickets I took in the two Test series against the West Indies in Jamaica.

"I look forward to 2022 with optimism and hope. I will do my best to contribute regularly in Pakistan's successes as at the end of the day it all depends how we perform as a team and unit."