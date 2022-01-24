UrduPoint.com

Afridi Named ICC Men's Cricketer Of The Year 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Afridi named ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named pacer Shaheen Afridi as the recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2021, thus becoming the first Pakistan cricketer to win the prestigious award.

Afridi has had a fabulous 2021 across all three formats of the game. He took 78 wickets in 36 internationals at an average of 22.20. His contribution in the Test and T20I formats of the game was phenomenal. At the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Afridi took seven wickets in six matches aiding Pakistan formidably to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. In the Test format, Afridi remained consistent and claimed 47 wickets in only nine matches at a staggering average of 17.06, said a press release issued here.

His most memorable performance was at the high stakes game against India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He claimed three wickets in that match which included the wickets of opening pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and that of India captain Virat Kohli in the death overs.

Speaking about the achievement Afridi said he was honoured and privileged to become the first Pakistan cricketer to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

"I was always dreaming of doing something unique and special for Pakistan. In this background, I am elated and thank Almighty for blessing me with this respect.

"I also feel humbled to join a galaxy of legends who have previously won the Garfield Sobers Trophy. I have grown up watching the exploits of these cricketers and now to be bracketed with them is a matter of great honour and pride for me, my family, my teammates and my country.

"This award is a testament to the high quality of cricket we played as a group during another difficult and challenging year. This required a lot of mental and physical toughness on a consistent basis, and I am glad we all were able to maintain the high standards to live up to the expectations of our fans.

"Every performance I gave for Pakistan was enjoyable and memorable and was made possible through the support of my teammates. But to me, the standout performances remained the three wickets against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, and the 18 wickets I took in the two Test series against the West Indies in Jamaica.

"I look forward to 2022 with optimism and hope. I will do my best to contribute regularly in Pakistan's successes as at the end of the day it all depends how we perform as a team and unit."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Jamaica Virat Kohli KL Rahul Afridi Family All Best

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

60 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

1 hour ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

1 hour ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.