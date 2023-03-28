UrduPoint.com

Afridi Praise Shadab, Wishes Him More Success

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Afridi praise Shadab, wishes him more success

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Pakistani Skipper, Shahid Afridi, was all praise for all-rounder Shadab Khan who broke his record of becoming the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20 Internationals and wished him more success in the future to come.

Shadab Khan sent Ibrahim Zadran to the pavilion in the third T20I against Afghanistan making his 99th wicket in T20Is, and exceeding Shahid Afridi's record of 98 wickets.

"Mubarak @76Shadabkhan aap ne mera record tor dia. You have been a great performer for Pakistan and I wish you more success. Good win for Pakistan last night, glad that Saim and Ihsanullah showed their talent. We need to continue to back our youngsters," Afridi tweeted on Shahdab's achievement.

Shadab Khan, who was named Skipper in the series against Afghanistan, has also become the first Pakistan bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I's. Meanwhile, Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul were next in line with 85 wickets, followed by Haris Rauf in the list with 72 wickets.

Pakistan won the last T20I against Afghanistan but lost the three-match series by 2-1. It may be mentioned that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf were rested from Pakistan's squad in the series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

While Imad Wasim was recalled in the squad, and star PSL 2023 performers Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah received call-ups to the national team for the first time.

