Afridi Says "We All Are Pathan" Instead Of Saying "We All Are Pakistanis"

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:18 PM

Afridi says

Shahid Khan Afridi says that the incumbent govt should be given some time and terms "Azadi March" little early.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) In a slip of tongue, former Captain of Pakistan cricket Team Shahid Khan Afridi instead of saying "We are pakistanis" said "We all are pathan", making everyone present there just to say "bang".

According to the details, Shahid Khan Aridi was addressing an event in Lahore and was saying that "Neither we are Sindhi, migrated, Saraiki, Punjabi and Pathan nor we are Balochi rather we all are pathan,". He had to say that they all were pakistani but his tongue slipped and he said "We all are pathan,".

Earlier in the day, Shahid Khan Afridi visited Ghazi University and Afridi projects and on his arrival, the students welcomed him and garlanded him.

They also chante slogans in his favor, saying that "Boom, Boom Afridi,".

Addressing the students, Shahid Khan Afridi said that they wanted to become doctors, engineers but first of all they should become a Pakistani. He was runing a move for membership of his foundation "Afridi Foundation". But due to rush, the gathering was cancelled soon after that.

A few days ago, Shahid Khan Afridi said that JUI-F should give time to the government and should not take out "Azadi March" .

