Afridi Talks About Tradition Of Differences In Pakistan Cricket

Afridi talks about tradition of differences in Pakistan cricket

The former player has asked PCB to play its role and should directly communicate to the players to resolve their issues.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Former Captain Shahid Khan Afridi said that the differences between Mohammad Amir and Waqar Younis were continuation of a tradition in Pakistan cricket.

Shahid Afrid while recalling his own differences with Waqar Younis asked the PCB officials to Amir and put an end to the matter.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters on Friday.

“Continuation of these difference between Mohammad Amir and the coaching staff is tradition of Pakistan cricket,” said Shahid Khan Afridi.

He said: “ His differences with Waqar Younis are well known,”. He stated that this tradition should come to an end as it was not good for Pakistan cricket.

“Board has very close relations with the players and should play its role in end this tradition,” suggested Afirdi, adding that it should communicate directly to the players to sort out the solution of the problems.

He stated that the players should be mentally fit if they really thought that they were dropped due to any issue. He further said that the chairman or chief selector should talk to the players rather than the coaching staff .

“Board should play its role by directly contacting Amir to end this matter,” he added. He also suggested that coaches should support his players during the lean patches.

“Everyone should play for the sake of the country and should be united,” said Afridi.

He was of the view that the players were thrust into Test cricket just for few performance in T20 matches which was not good as the talent like this faded away in a few days.

Giving example of Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, Shahid Khan Afridi said that they should nurture the players like these players and then should bring to the national side.

He also endorsed Shoaib Malik terming him “spine of the side” and said that he should have been there with the national side as the world cup was approaching.

Talking about Misbahul Haq, Shahid Khan Afridi said that his achievements were remarkable and urged the current team to play with courage.

“Playing international cricket with an heart of a chicken is not possible,” he added.

He stated that Inzamaul Haq, Mohammad Yousaf and Younish Khan like stars should play their roles like Rahul Dravid in India.

