UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afridi Terms Rizwan A Superstar

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:37 PM

Afridi terms Rizwan a superstar

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying the Peshawar-born cricketer was a superstar for the national team and as well as for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying the Peshawar-born cricketer was a superstar for the national team and as well as for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans captain Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 82 from 56 balls as the Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in a PSL 2021 encounter in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Afridi, who was unable to represent Multan Sultans in the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021 due to a back injury, took to Twitter to laud Rizwan as well as the entire team.

"Brilliant all-round performance by my @MultanSultans last night! Rizwan's been an absolute superstar for MS and Pakistan both, long may it continue.

Outstanding performances by Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood. Keep the fight going boys," he wrote as quoted by sportskeeda.com.

Multan Sultans won the toss and bowled first in the match against Peshawar Zalmi. Shahnawaz Dhani starred with the ball for the Sultans, claiming four for 31. Despite Sherfane Rutherford's 56, Peshawar Zalmi were restricted to 166 for 7.

Rizwan led from the front during Multan Sultans' run chase. His unbeaten innings included nine fours and two sixes. Sohaib Maqsood was also brilliant, scoring a fluent 61 in only 31 deliveries. Their efforts helped the Sultans romp home in 16.3 overs.

Sunday's win was Multan Sultans' third win in seven games this season. They were still at No. 5 in the PSL 2021 points table.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi Twitter Pakistan Super League Abu Dhabi Sohaib Maqsood Mohammad Rizwan May Sunday From Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

10 minutes ago

UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne Unive ..

11 minutes ago

Nine dead,1062 injured in 928 crashes in Punjab

8 seconds ago

German stocks record small gains on Monday

10 seconds ago

Commissioner Multan for expediting vaccination pro ..

11 seconds ago

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1330 challa ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.