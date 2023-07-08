Open Menu

Afridi's Heartfelt Wishes For Daughter Blossom On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2023) In a heartwarming announcement, Shahid Afridi, the cricketing legend of Pakistan, shared a delightful message regarding his eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi's wedding to Naseer Nasir.

Although Aqsa had tied the knot with Nasir late last year, the rukhsati, the ceremonial departure of the bride from her parents' home to her husband's, was planned for a later date.

It finally took place on Friday night, and Afridi expressed his joy by sharing some beautiful photographs from the wedding along with a heartfelt note.

"To my beloved daughter - it feels like just yesterday when I held you in my arms - and on that day, I made a promise to myself that I would never leave your side. As you embark on this new chapter of your life, you will always have my heart because I am the man who loved you first.

May Allah bless and protect both of you, granting you the opportunity to build a beautiful life together. Ameen," Afridi's note read.

The event was attended by members of the Pakistan cricket team, including skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan, Imamul Haq, Hassan Ali, and Shan Masood. Additionally, former cricketers Moin Khan, Arshad Khan, Muhammad Akram, and Waqar Younis were also present to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Afridi's younger daughter, Ansha Afridi, is married to Pakistani pacer Shaheen, and her rukhsati is scheduled to take place later this year, bringing further happiness and celebration to the Afridi family.

