After 378 Days, Chiesa Scores Again As Juve Progress

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2023 | 09:40 AM

After 378 days, Chiesa scores again as Juve progress

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Federico Chiesa ended his 378-day wait to score again as Juventus defeated Monza 2-1 to reach the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Italian winger had not scored since January 6, 2022, just before a serious knee injury kept him out of action until November.

Coming on after an hour, and with the tie level at 1-1, Chiesa raced away down the left wing before hitting the winner in the 78th minute.

Moise Kean had headed Juventus into an eighth-minute lead before Monza midfielder Mattia Valoti levelled with a powerful header from a corner in the 24th minute.

Juventus will meet Lazio in the quarter-finals.

Lazio squeezed past Bologna 1-0 after a pre-match homage to recently deceased Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Mihajlovic's widow and children were pitch-side as a video of his storied career, which included playing for Lazio and coaching Bologna, was broadcast on a giant screen.

Serie A icon Mihajlovic died of cancer at the age of 53 in mid-December and Bologna had been his final club. As a player, he won the Serie A title with Lazio.

Lazio's Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson tapped home from close range after a defensive mix-up after 33 minutes to settle the match.

A brace from winger Ademola Lookman launched Atalanta's romp into the quarter-finals with a 5-2 win over Spezia.

