Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:35 PM

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain will look back at their narrow defeat by Bayern Munich in Sunday's Champions League final in Lisbon and wonder what might have been, while also steeling themselves to come back stronger in Europe's elite club competition in a new season which is already starting.

Kingsley Coman's second-half goal decided the final at the Estadio da Luz in Bayern's favour, allowing them to become European champions for the sixth time and denying PSG victory in their first appearance in club football's biggest game.

The French champions were left to pay the price for failing to convert the opportunities that came their way -- Neymar was notably denied by a fine Manuel Neuer save early on, but Kylian Mbappe really should have done better than shoot straight at the goalkeeper just beforehalf-time.

The two most expensive players in football history were signed, ultimately, to win this game. It was not their night, and Neymar was in tears at the end.

