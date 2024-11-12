After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

Muhammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s Captain, says Pakistan is a united team that played cohesively against Australia

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) After ODI series, Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan is determined to win upcoming T20I series against Australia.

Speaking to his teammates in the dressing room, Rizwan expressed confidence, saying, “We will also whitewash Australia in the T20 series. Pakistan is a united team that played cohesively against Australia. Where they tried to divide us, we stood together. No one expected us to beat Australia on their own soil, and I’m certain that other teams have learned from us.”

Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive also expressed disappointment over Australia’s loss to Pakistan, unable to stay silent on the defeat.

Rizwan emphasized that the learning process has begun after the victory against Australia, adding, “Our goals should be ambitious. We aim to win titles like the Champions Trophy, World Cup, and Olympics.

We’ll make history wherever we go.”

Inspiring the team, Rizwan said, “We’ll end the talk of not winning for the past 22-23 years and write new winning records in cricket. We will play as one with a unified spirit, and the world should see us as a united force.”

The national captain also mentioned that he regularly seeks feedback from management and players.

He urged the team to celebrate the ODI series win but to keep Pakistan’s honor in mind, advising caution in celebrations so that nothing overshadows their victory.

Rizwan added that a prayer of gratitude should be offered for the success in the ODI series.

The first match of the 3-match T20 International series between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to be held in Brisbane on November 14.