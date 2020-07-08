UrduPoint.com
After Quitting Bordeaux, Sousa Continues To Take Training

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:49 PM

After quitting Bordeaux, Sousa continues to take training

Portugal coach Paulo Sousa, who said last week that he was quitting as Bordeaux boss, is still taking training as negotiations over his departure continue, sources at the club told AFP on Wednesday

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Portugal coach Paulo Sousa, who said last week that he was quitting as Bordeaux boss, is still taking training as negotiations over his departure continue, sources at the club told AFP on Wednesday.

The former Portuguese international player said last Thursday that he had resigned after just over a year in charge and reportedly told his players in training that he was leaving.

But he has reportedly been running training in sessions held behind closed doors.

Sousa, 49, arrived in March 2019 after a short spell in China and led the team to a modest 12th place last season.

He was under contract until June 2022.

The club has been strongly linked to a duo of French coaches, Jean-Louis Gasset, a 66-year-old former assistant at the club, and Ghislain Printant, 59. The pair worked together for two years at Saint-Etienne.

Sousa starred for Benfica and Juventus in his playing days, winning two Champions Leagues.

He has held numerous coaching jobs including spells with Swansea, Leicester and QPR in the English leagues.

