Afzal Babar appointed DC Islamabad Boy Scouts Association

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Central President of Private Schools Network Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar has been appointed Divisional Commissioner of Islamabad Boy Scouts Association.

Expressing his views here Friday, he said that Scouts would convey the message of the movement to children of the Federal capital.

Students studying in public and private educational institutions and madrasas will become good citizens through scouts movement, he said.

He said in digital era, only the scouts movement can improve the skills of the youth by making them a part of healthy activities. The federal capital would be a role model province for Scouts movement. I am also thankful to Islamabad Boy Scouts Association Provincial Commissioner Tariq Haleem Gul and Secretary Muhammad Younis Bajwa who trusted me in for assigning this important responsibility, he said.