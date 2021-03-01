Afzal Zaidi elected as chairman Sindh Softball Association

Sindh Softball Association's new body has been elected for a period of next four-year with Afzal Zaidi as its Chairman and Syed Waseem Hashmi as President

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Softball Association's new body has been elected for a period of next four-year with Afzal Zaidi as its Chairman and Syed Waseem Hashmi as President.

All office-bearers including Mohammed Saleem Rajput (Patron-in-Chief), Mohammed Ali Shah (Patron), Afzal Zaidi (Chairman) and Syed Waseem Hashmi have been elected unopposed.

Dr. Farhan Essa (Vice Chairman), Aliya Ahmed (Chairperson) Women Wing, Asif Azeem (Senior Vice President), Amin Merchant, Pervez Ahmed Shaikh, Mohammed Nasir and Salma Khan (Vice Presidents), Mohammed Zeeshan Merchant (General Secretary), Shahid Aftab (Joint Secretary), Murad Hussain (Secretary Finance), Nigar Mangi and Shagufta Kazmi (Associate Secretaries), Zahir Hussain (Chairman Umpiring), Faraz Eijaz (Chairman Coaching) and Mohammed Iqbal was elected as Chairman Technical Committee.

Moreover, Imran Ali Baloch, Syed Hassan Askari, Mohamned Rehan, Tehmina Asif, Ayesha Erum and Ashi Zeeshan have been elected as Executive Committee Members.

The announcement of elected body was made by Chief Election Commissioner and Secretary General of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput in a meeting of the General Body pertaining to elections at Union Club.

On the occasion, the meeting also approved previous minutes and Calendar for the next year in which events of national level including 15th National Women Softball Championship in Karachi and other coaching clinics are included.