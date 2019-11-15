UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agarwal Hits Double Ton As India Seize Control Of Bangladesh Test

Muhammad Rameez 53 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:32 PM

Agarwal hits double ton as India seize control of Bangladesh Test

Mayank Agarwal struck his second double century in four Tests as India built a giant 343 first innings lead over Bangladesh on day two of their opening Test

Indore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Mayank Agarwal struck his second double century in four Tests as India built a giant 343 first innings lead over Bangladesh on day two of their opening Test.

The 28-year-old opener, who has hit three tons including two double hundreds in his last five Test innings, hit eight sixes and 28 fours in his 243.

Agarwal passed 200 with a six off Mehidy Hasan and went on with his big hits until he was finally caught at deep mid-wicket by Abu Jayed off Mehidy. He left to another standing ovation.

India were 493 for six at stumps in response to Bangladesh's 150 all out on Thursday. Ravindra Jadeja, on 60, and Umesh Yadav, on 25, were at the crease promising more fireworks.

Jadeja celebrated with his trademark sword dance when he reach a half-century in 72 balls, while Yadav smashed three sixes in his 10-ball blitz.

Left-hander Jadeja kept up the attack after a 123-run partnership with Agarwal for the fourth wicket.

Agarwal also made 190 with Ajinkya Rahane, who shot 86, after the hosts resumed the day on 86 for one.

Rahane became paceman Abu Jayed's fourth victim of the innings soon after the tea break.

But Agarwal relentlessly hit the bowlers to the boundary after completing his second 200-plus score in eighth Test appearance since making his debut last year in Melbourne.

His previous best was 215 in the first Test against South Africa last month.

Agarwal's marathon knock eased Indian nerves after skipper Virat Kohli was out for a duck -- his 10th in 83 Tests -- in the first session.

Abu, who sent opener Rohit Sharma packing for six on Thursday, got Cheteshwar Pujara (54) caught at gully soon after the overnight batsman completed his fifty with a boundary.

But it was Kohli's wicket that briefly brought joy to Bangladesh after they successfully reviewed an lbw appeal rejected by the umpire. Replays indicated the ball would have hit leg stump.

India's pace bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami who took three wickets, dealt with Bangladesh on the opening day of the two-match series after the tourists won the toss but chose to bat first on a green wicket.

Related Topics

India Attack Century Bangladesh Melbourne Marathon Lead South Africa Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Mayank Agarwal All Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

33 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

34 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

42 minutes ago

Top Iraqi Shia Cleric Says Gov't Inaction Raises D ..

44 seconds ago

Mozambique's top court rejects Renamo's poll chall ..

45 seconds ago

Army chief calls on prime minister

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.