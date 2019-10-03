Agarwal hits maiden Test hundred as Proteas wilt

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal hit his maiden Test century to pile on the misery against South Africa on day two of the first Test on Thursday

Visakhapatnam, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal hit his maiden Test century to pile on the misery against South Africa on day two of the first Test on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Agarwal moved from his overnight 84 to complete his hundred with a single off spinner Keshav Maharaj early in the morning session.

India, who resumed on 202 for no loss after the final session of the opening day's play was washed out, reached 240 for no wicket in 69 overs.

Agarwal, playing his fifth Test since making his debut last year, received a hug from opening partner Rohit Sharma who struck a century in his first outing as Test opener on Wednesday.

Agarwal has handled the Proteas' bowling attack with aplomb, especially the spinners, hitting 13 fours and two sixes.

Agarwal and Sharma's opening stand is a new record against South Africa, surpassing the 218-run partnership between Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag in 2004 at Kanpur.

Captain Virat Kohli elected to bat after winning the toss at the start of the three-match series.