Agarwal hits ton as India dominate S. Africa in 2nd Test

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal hit his second century in successive matches on Thursday to hand India the opening day advantage in the second Test against South Africa.

Agarwal, who made a double century in India's first Test win, made 108 after the hosts elected to bat. India reached 273-3 when bad light forced an early end to play.

Skipper Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 63 with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on 18.

The pair put on 75 runs for the fourth wicket to thwart South Africa's determined bowlers who kept them under pressure as the gloom crept in.

Kohli, leading the Test side for the 50th time, reached his half-century with a boundary off fast bowler Vernon Philander.

But it was Agarwal who took the lead role despite being hit on the helmet from a bouncer by debutant paceman Anrich Nortje. He went on to hit Nortje for three glorious off drives in one over before lunch.

The right-handed batsman put on 138 runs for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 58, to steady the innings after the fall of Rohit Sharma early in the day.

He was eventually caught in the slips by South African captain Faf du Plessis -- one of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada's three wickets for the day.

He also claimed Sharma, who edged the ball into the gloves of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for 14 in the 10th over.

There was disappointment for Sharma, who hit twin centuries in his first run as Test opener in Visakhapatnam where India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rabada struck again to get Pujara, caught again by du Plessis, just before tea. Pujara, who was dropped by Temba Bavuma before he scored, hit a six and nine fours.

Rabada returned figures of 3-48 in 18.1 overs.

Victory for India in the series will see them beat the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia.