UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agarwal Ton Leaves S. Africa On Edge In Second Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

Agarwal ton leaves S. Africa on edge in second Test

India's opener Mayank Agarwal hit his second century in successive matches Thursday to push South Africa onto the backfoot on the opening day of the second Test

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :India's opener Mayank Agarwal hit his second century in successive matches Thursday to push South Africa onto the backfoot on the opening day of the second Test.

Agarwal, who made a double century in India's opening win, completed another hundred with a boundary off Vernon Philander in Pune.

He took the lead role despite being hit on the helmet from a bouncer by debutant paceman Anrich Nortje. He went on to hit Nortje for three glorious off drives in one over before lunch.

But the in-form batsman became Kagiso Rabada's third victim of the day after edging the ball to skipper Faf du Plessis at first slip. He made 108.

The hosts were 198 for three in 61 overs with skipper Virat Kohli on eight, joined by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the final session.

Agarwal put on 138 runs for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 58, to steady the innings after the fall of Rohit Sharma early in the day.

Rabada claimed opener Sharma, who edged the ball into the gloves of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for 14 in the 10th over.

He had Pujara caught by du Plessis just before tea. Pujara, who was dropped by Temba Bavuma before he scored, hit a six and nine fours.

Victory for India in the series will see them beat the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia.

Related Topics

India Century Australia Pune Lead Vernon South Africa Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal From Share

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

20 minutes ago

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges ..

25 minutes ago

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; suppo ..

26 minutes ago

Bad news for Misbahul Haq: A court moved against h ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure impresses delegates a ..

50 minutes ago

Extinction Rebellion Climate Activists Begin 3-Day ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.