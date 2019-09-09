UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Age-defying Scola Propels Argentina Towards World Cup Glory

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

Age-defying Scola propels Argentina towards World Cup glory

Shanghai, Sept 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Luis Scola is 39, his hair has more than a few streaks of grey and at the Basketball World Cup in China he has shared the court with rivals half his age.

But Argentina's evergreen captain is playing a big part in the country's bid to win the world crown for the first time since the inaugural edition in 1950.

He was named player of the game in Sunday's 91-65 victory over Poland, drilling 21 points to propel Argentina into a quarter-final showdown with title-contenders Serbia on Tuesday.

The forward was also named best player against Nigeria for registering a double-double, scoring 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The last member of Argentina's so-called "Golden Generation" who won the Olympics in 2004, Scola has won every major trophy in international basketball, except the World Cup.

Speaking in an unmistakably American accent, a product of spending a decade in the NBA up until 2017, Scola added: "I understand everybody talking about my age, but my brain does not function that way.

Related Topics

World China Argentina Poland Serbia Nigeria Sunday 2017 Gold Olympics Best Court

Recent Stories

Free internet offered on public transport buses in ..

7 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

11 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

11 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.